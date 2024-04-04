Today is Northern Essex Community College’s Giving Day; Third Annual Event Ends at Midnight

Today’s the day to join alumni, friends, staff, faculty and students supporting Northern Essex Community College’s third annual Giving Day.

The college kicked off the 24-hoiur drive yesterday at G’s Southern Texas Flair in downtown Haverhill. Like all Giving Day donations, portion of food and drink sales went to the NECC Fund. Gifts to the fund are unrestricted and may be immediately put to use to pay for resources and programs crucial to the success of students, faculty and staff. Historically, the NECC Fund has offered support to such areas as student scholarships, innovation, academic programming, career programming and classroom resources.

Others are asked to contribute at any time before midnight today. Donations are accepted online and at tables in the Dimitry Building on the Lawrence Campus and the Student Center and Spurk buildings on the Haverhill Campus.