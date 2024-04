Methuen, in a sure sign of spring confidence, this week reopened the Riverside Drive Boat Ramp for the season.

Boaters and water enthusiasts were able to launch vessels starting Monday. The boat ramp is open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

“Boaters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with local regulations, practice safe navigation and respect the natural surroundings to ensure a harmonious coexistence with the ecosystem,” the Methuen Conservation Department said in a statement.