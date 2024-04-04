Merrimack Valley Credit Union Grows in Industry Loan Rankings in Mass. and N.H.

Merrimack Valley Credit Union was included in Banker & Tradesman and The Registry Review’s Top Lenders of 2023, marking the first time the credit union has been featured on these lists.

In Massachusetts rankings, the credit union was ninth for volume of single-family mortgages and 10th for number of loans, seventh for volume of loans and eighth for number of condominium mortgages, seventh for volume of residential nonpurchase loans, 10th for volume and eighth for number of commercial purchase loans and fourth for volume of loans and fourth for number of multifamily purchase loans.

In New Hampshire rankings, Merrimack Valley Credit Union was 10th for volume and ninth for number of single-family mortgages and 10th for volume and eighth for number of condominium mortgages.

Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Brad Egan credited the accomplishments to the credit union’s professionals. “Looking forward, we will be launching exciting new products and continue investing in technology to improve the speed and convenience of obtaining loans,” he added.

The credit union regularly holds free first-time homebuyers’ seminars for those preparing for homeownership.