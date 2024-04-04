Haverhill Art Walk Seeks Artists and Vendors for Art Market Saturday, June 8

The Haverhill Art Walk, returning to downtown Haverhill in June and September, is seeking artists and vendors to participate in the art market Saturday, June 8.

The annual event highlights local businesses and forgotten alleyways with plein air painting, poetry, exhibitions, outdoor activities, music performances and the Haverhill Alleyway Art Market.

Artists of all ages and practices are invited to apply, and new this year, there is no participation fee. The application is online at creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk with a deadline of Monday, April 22. Vendors will be notified by May 1.

Since last year, the Haverhill Art Market has occupied the alleyways along Washington Street between Columbus Park and the Wingate Street public parking lot. Organizers say the market provides an opportunity to revitalize and add creativity to these often-overlooked spaces. It also aids in the promotion of local, multidisciplinary artists of all ages and the distribution of their work.

This year, the markets tale place Saturdays, June 8, and Sept. 28, between 2 and 6 p.m.