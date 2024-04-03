Haverhill Wastewater, Greater Lawrence Sanitary District Receive State Grants for CSO Notices

The Haverhill Wastewater Department and the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District were each awarded state grants Tuesday to help local communities meet new requirements to notify the public of sewage discharges and overflows

Haverhill received $20,414 to reimburse the city for an impact analysis to better identify the distance downstream where communities and public recreational facilities are likely to encounter pathogen concentrations above the standards following a combined sewer overflow. Greater Lawrence Sanitary District will use $58,548 for work completed to install three new pressure and level sensors within the main sewer interceptor lines that provide a more accurate reading related to combined sewer overflows.

The projects were selected by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

“The implementation of this important notification rule has helped to raise awareness of sewage discharges into local waterways, helping to protect public health and focusing a light on the critical need for upgraded sewer infrastructure,” said MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple.

Regulations that took effect July 6, 2022 require wastewater treatment plants and communities to notify the public of sewage discharge and overflow events, post signs at public access points and make relevant information available online.