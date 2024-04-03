Greater Lawrence Family Health Center to Honor WBZ-TV’s Mallika Marshall May 1

Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation, will be the keynote speaker next month when Greater Lawrence Family Health Center honors Dr. Mallika Marshall, WBZ-TV’s medical director.

It’s all part of the Health Center’s 19th Annual Making a Difference Gala, the agency’s largest fundraiser benefitting 68,000 patients across the Merrimack Valley.

Marshall is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Anchor for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for more than 20 years. A practicing physician board certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics, she serves on staff at Harvard Medical School. She practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and formerly at the MGH Revere Health Center, where she worked on the front lines caring for patients with COVID-19. She was recently named one of Boston’s Most Impactful Black Women.

Kraft oversees millions of dollars in philanthropic support of education, health, social justice, diversity and youth development. He spent the majority of his career working in disadvantaged communities in and around Boston, starting with the Boys & Girls Club in Chelsea which he founded in 1993 and went on to serve as president & CEO. While there, Kraft fostered a community of more than 200 program partners and doubled the organization’s membership, deepened its impact and expanded its reach. He continues to serve his community on the boards of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, as well as co-chairing Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

The 2024 Making a Difference Gala takes place Wed., May 1, 5:30 p.m., at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St., Andover. Those seeking tickets or wishing to sponsor may visit glfhc.org/gala. Questions may be emailed to Director of Community Relations Mary Lyman at [email protected] or by calling 978-722-2871.