Downey Law Group Offers Free ‘Shred it with DLG Day’ and Food Drive

Downey Law Group, with offices in Haverhill and Topsfield, is planning a free document shredding and food drive.

“Shred it with DLG Day” takes place Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, at its main office at 462 Boston St., Topsfield. In return for shredding, Downey Law Group asks residents to bring canned goods, cereals, pasta, juice drinks or diapers or give a $25 to $100 Market Basket gift card. All food and gift cards will be distributed to food pantries in Haverhill, Ipswich and surrounding communities.

“This is a great opportunity to shred confidential documents and give back to those in need of help with basics we sometimes take for granted, like food. We held a shredding event before the pandemic and collected so much food we were able to support five area food pantries,” said attorney Brian P. Downey.

Downey Law Group/DLG Closing concentrates on estate planning, probate administration, residential and commercial real estate transactions, land use, zoning, condominium creation and business law. In addition to its main office, the Estate Planning and Probate Center is located at 345 Main St., in Haverhill. Anyone wishing to make a food or gift card donation in advance of the event, may do so between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at either location.

Those with questions may call attorney Thomas J. Sullivan at 978 887-1000 or by emailing [email protected].