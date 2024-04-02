Whittier, Lawrence Tech Superintendents to Address Workforce Development at Forum

The superintendents of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical and Greater Lawrence Technical Schools are scheduled to address education and workforce development at a forum this month by the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Greater Lawrence Tech Superintendent John Lavoie discuss what business leaders need to know about vocational jobs and trades during the breakfast forum Friday, April 26, from 7:30-9 a.m., at Edwards Vacuum, 20 Creek Brook Drive, off Route 97, in Haverhill.

Admission for members is $10 and non-members, $20, and may be reserved online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.