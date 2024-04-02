Plaistow Firefighters Association Hosts Annual Dog Rabies Clinic and Other Pet Services Saturday

This Saturday is Plaistow, N.H.’s annual dog rabies clinic which will also feature dog licensing and an array of pet services.

Besides rabies vaccination at $20 per dog with Dr. Sarah Grossman of All Creatures Mobile Vet, paid services include micro-chipping, $35, and nail clipping, $10. The town clerk’s office will be on hand for dog licensing Animal Control Officer Maura Wentworth will have information on pet laws and safety.

The Plaistow Firefighters Association hosts the event Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Safety Complex, 27 Elm St., Plaistow.