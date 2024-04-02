Free ACAT Summer Theatre Workshop Taking Applications for Kids 7-17

Registration is open for The Annual Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Summer Theatre Workshop.

During the week-long workshop, kids ages 7 to 17 work on preparing a full, multicultural presentation of “Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids.” They will create the set design, learn choreography, sing and act.

The ACAT workshop runs from Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, at Trinity Haverhill, 26 White St., Haverhill. Monday to Thursday hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday is 9 a.m. until the end of the performance that starts at 5 p.m. The program is free and open to all local children thanks to a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council. Details and a registration form are online at urbanbridgesinc.org.