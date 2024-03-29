Plaistow, N.H., Recreation Plans Easter Egg Hunt Saturday Morning

An Easter Egg Hunt for Plaistow, N.H., children takes place Saturday morning.

Plaistow Recreation is hosting the hunt Saturday, March 30, 9:30 a.m., at the Plaistow Town Green. Mr. Bunny plans to leave the Pollard School and the egg hunt begins when he arrives at the Gazebo. Parents are advised to bring an Easter pail for their children.

After all the eggs have been found Mr. Bunny will be available for photos. Those with questions may email [email protected] or call Jenn Gusler at 603-382-5200, ext. 204.