Haverhill School Committee Narrows Pick to Early or LeBlanc as Next Whittier Tech Representative

Vying for a seat on the committee for Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Jeff LeBlanc and Richard P. Early Jr. will go before the Haverhill School Committee at its next meeting.

Paul Bergman was the only other candidate to speak at last night’s meeting, with two dropping out on short notice, and a third failing to show up. LeBlanc and Early received the most votes from the committee members and are set to answer members’ questions before a final vote, in yet another departure from the plan first announced.

Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien, who decided not to run, told WHAV, “I’m pulling my name from consideration for two reasons. One, I believe it was for two open seats which is now obviously not true. Two, I don’t want to be in opposition to Dick Early Jr. continuing as our rep. on the Whittier Vo-Tech School Committee. In fact, I totally support him.”

As WHAV reported, a new policy that declared a vacancy in the seat held by Scott W. Wood Jr. is now being reconsidered. City Solicitor Lisa L. Mead determined members should have voted separately on the new Whittier Tech policy, in addition to eight others. Reading last night’s agenda, Mayor Melinda E. Barrett announced the committee would again discuss and vote on the new policy during the body’s April 11 meeting “to address possible Open Meeting Law issue.” No explanation for the delay was given.

Five members of the public spoke positively of Early, who said he had many “projects” at Whittier he still needed to finish. Some told the committee he had helped their children find a spot at Whittier. Early has held the seat for 24 years.

LeBlanc, president elect of Haverhill Promise, emphasized his skills at communication, which he called essential to maintaining connections between elected officials and educators. He added that his father, an auto mechanic, learned his trade at Whittier.

Bergman, an engineer who chaired the building committee for Haverhill High School’s phased renovation, pitched himself as being helpful with the required upgrades to Whittier following the failed rebuild plan.