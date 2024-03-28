Northern Essex Community College Signs Pact to Bolster Educational Opportunities for Dominicans

The Institute of Dominicans Living Abroad, known as INDEX, and Northern Essex Community College recently signed a collaboration agreement aimed at bolstering educational opportunities for the Dominican community in Lawrence. Dr. Noemí Custodia-Lora, Northern Essex vice president of Lawrence Campus and Community Relations, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership.

“This collaboration represents a powerful synergy between the college and our community. By joining forces with INDEX, we are not only expanding educational opportunities, but also fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for all members of the Lawrence community,” she explained.

What was described as a “landmark agreement” marks a significant milestone in fostering cultural integration, strengthening community bonds and advancing professional education and training initiatives between the U.S. and the Dominican Republic.

With a large population of Dominicans living in Massachusetts, the college becomes INDEX’s first educational partner in the United States. The majority of Hispanic students at Northern Essex have family ties to the Dominican Republic.

The agreement provides access to educational resources, workforce training programs and opportunities for skills enhancement. It will also encourage the promotion of information on projects, workshops, certificate programs and educational opportunities tailored to meet the needs of the Dominican migration. Through coordinated efforts, officials said, both organizations will leverage their respective networks, social media platforms and institutional relations to amplify these initiatives and ensure maximum outreach within the Lawrence community.

INDEX Executive Director Carlos de la Mota added the collaboration agreement will “promote easier access to educational programs for the Dominican community in Lawrence.”