K-9 Pasky, Named for Fallen Deputy Sheriff, Joins Department as Comfort Dog

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department is welcomed a new officer to its ranks—one whose primary job is to provide comfort, care and support to staff.

K-9 Pasky is the department’s new comfort dog, named for fallen Deputy Sheriff Anthony “Pasky” Pasquarello who died of COVID-19 in December 2021.

“The passing of Deputy Pasquarello impacted this department greatly, especially our officers. He was a gentle being and always a friend to many,” Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said. “We thought it was just so fitting to name our Comfort K-9 in memory of Anthony.”

Deputy Pasquarello’s mother Norine Pasquarello agreed.

“I love that they named him Pasky. To me, it’s like a part of Anthony is still there,” said Norine Pasquarello. “My entire family thinks it’s absolutely wonderful.”

K-9 Pasky will be on shift at all three Sheriff’s Department facilities with his partner, Officer Christian Guzman. K-9 Pasky’s primary duty is to provide correctional officers and other staff a little puppy love to ease the stress of working in a correctional facility.

“Corrections is a demanding profession, requiring extreme dedication in one of the most challenging and stressful roles in law enforcement,” said Coppinger. “Promoting officer wellness is a top priority for our department, and K-9 Pasky will serve an important role in caring for our men and women.”

In addition, Officer Guzman and K-9 Pasky will be available to respond to area communities in times of need. The pair will also attend community events so that K-9 Pasky may share his goodwill with the fine people of Essex County.

“K-9 Pasky’s purpose is to provide support and affection while positively improving the overall well-being of all those around him,” Officer Guzman said. “He loves his job judging by his ever-present big, goofy smile, and the people here look forward to him making his rounds. It’s amazing to see how a little love from a dog can brighten someone’s whole day.”