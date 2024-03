The Haverhill High School Class of 1979 is planning its 45th anniversary reunion this fall.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30, from 6-11 p.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Hall, 85 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill.

Classmates who may be away or out of touch with the “Superfine 79” are asked to email class President John J. Guerin at [email protected].