Zeigler Joins Emmaus as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Administration

Eunice D. Zeigler is joining Emmaus of Haverhill as its inaugural vice president of strategic planning and administration.

Working in partnership with Emmaus’ CEO and the other members of the senior leadership team, Zeigler will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic initiatives aligned with organizational goals, objectives and funding requirements.

She brings more than 10 years of community organizing experience, including nine plus years’ experience in economic and social development, and seven plus years in municipal finance, grant writing and government regulatory compliance.

“Having worked in the Community Development Department for the City of Haverhill, the Lowell Housing Authority and the YWCA in Lawrence, Eunice knows the character and needs of the communities Emmaus serves,” reads a statement from Emmaus. “She is passionate about targeting resources to those who need them the most, empowering women and youth and issues pertinent to community development.”

Zeigler has a Master’s Degree in Economic and Social Development of Regions from UMass Lowell.