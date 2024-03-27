Haverhill Education Foundation to Host Trivia Night April 6, Announces $1,000 Scholarship for Tech Grad

The Haverhill Education Foundation will host a trivia night fundraiser Saturday, April 6.

New this year, Kalyn Ryll, clerk for the nonprofit, told city councilors last night the organization created a $1,000, needs-based scholarship for a Haverhill High graduate who completed the Career Technical Education program. The money may go toward a postsecondary degree, technical school program or an apprenticeship. Details are on Haverhill High’s online scholarship portal, with applications due Friday, April 19.

“We hopefully will have this be the start of a longstanding scholarship that we might be able to offer to these students,” Ryll said.

Board Member Dave Shultz spoke to the foundation’s mini-grant program, which, he said, “is what we’ve been doing for years.” Teachers apply for classroom projects that require materials they lack, and which the cash-strapped school district cannot provide.

“In the course of a regular year, teachers will come across a project they want to do for their class. It can be something they read about or something they heard about,” he said. “It can be anything from helping protect a Buddhist stupa during a monsoon, or teaching kids how to code with an iRobot—they’re doing that at Bradford Elementary—or even doing something like creating a school store to teach kids about the value of money.”

Over the past two years, the foundation has given out 38 of these grants, Foundation President Herb Bergh estimated. He encouraged councilors to form a team and try to beat school committee members at the April 6 trivia night. He issued a similar challenge at a recent school committee meeting.

Teams of two to 10 should check in at AmVvets Post 147 at 6:30 p.m., with trivia beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per person online or $30 at the door. Board Member Joanna Dix said there will be a “mystery prize” for the winner of a round with Haverhill-specific trivia. Standard rounds offer cash prizes. (See flyer here.)