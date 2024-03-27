Greater Haverhill Arts Association Features Student Works May 5-11

The Greater Haverhill Arts Association will feature the works of high school and middle school students, including homeschoolers, during its 2024 Student Art Exhibit in May.

Artwork will be juried and awards presented. The exhibit runs Sunday, May 5, through Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, and noon-5 Sunday, at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. There is a registration/entry fee of $5 to be paid when delivering art. The fee covers up to three art entries and may be applied to $15 student membership. Registration takes place online at GHAA.art and the deadline is Tuesday, April 30.

A reception and awards ceremony takes place Sunday, May 5, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Art must be delivered Friday, May 3, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and picked-up Saturday, May 11, between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Art must remain on exhibit until the close of the show.