State Sets Local Information Sessions in April on Plans to Replace Six I-495 Bridges

The public has two upcoming opportunities to learn about the state’s plans to replace six highway bridges carrying Interstate 495 traffic over the next four years.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Andover-Lawrence Bridge Replacement Project involves four bridges carrying traffic over Route 28 while the other two carry the interstate over the MBTA Haverhill Commuter Rail Line.

Work is scheduled to begin later this spring. Construction will be staged to keep traffic flowing on I-495. Officials say steps will be taken to maintain local access and generally reduce project impacts, particularly on residents with homes clustered around the I-495/Route 28 interchange. They add, “Even so, a project of this size has unavoidable effects including temporary, overnight detours and ramp closures.”

Public information meetings take place Monday, April 8, from 6-8 p.m., at South Lawrence East Elementary School, 165 Crawford St., Lawrence, and Tuesday, April 23, 6-8 p.m., at Robb Senior Center, 30 Whittier Court, Andover.