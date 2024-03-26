Lawrence Airport in North Andover to Receive $475,000 Federal Grant for Drainage, Erosion Control

Lawrence Municipal Airport in North Andover is receiving $475,000 in a federal grant to improve airport drainage and erosion control.

The airport was one of six Massachusetts municipal airports sharing in about $3.3 million in federal money distributed by the state Department of Transportation. The money, announced last week, comes from the third round of 2024 Federal Aviation Administration Airport Infrastructure Grant program. It is one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program.

“Our general aviation airports are essential for travel and economic activity across all of Massachusetts. They create jobs, linking residents, visitors and the business community,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

Besides Lawrence, other airports receiving grant aid are Norwood Municipal Airport in Norwood, $360,000 to extend the airport runway; Marshfield Municipal Airport at George Harlow Field in Marshfield, $294,000 for snow removal needs; Fitchburg Municipal Airport, $216,000 to reconstruct the airport apron; Orange Municipal Airport, $45,000 to install a runway vertical/visual guidance system; and Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, $1.9 million for contract tower rehabilitation.

The FAA awards announced on March 20 are among other federal funding awards, including a $108 million award towards West-East rail, a $375 million award for the Sagamore Bridge project, $249.4 million for the MBTA in discretionary grant funding and a $116 million grant for the MBTA’s purchase of battery-electric buses.