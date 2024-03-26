Jaskelevicus Becomes Pentucket Bank Executive Vice President and Senior Credit Officer

Pentucket Bank’s Steve Jaskelevicus was recently named to the concurrent roles of executive vice president and senior credit officer.

Lloyd Hamm, CEO and Jonathan H. Dowst, president, of River Run Services, the shared services organization of River Run Bancorp, MHC said in a statement that Jaskelevicus is responsible for the oversight of credit policy and risk management.

“Steve is an extraordinarily knowledgeable banker,” said Dowst. “Given the changes in our economy the past few years, it’s no surprise that the industry and our regulators are much more focused on credit policy and risk management. It’s essential to keeping our organization sound in every way. Steve is relentless in the work he does in this area and now also brings that expertise to his role at River Run.”

Jaskelevicus, of Haverhill, has more than 35 years of banking experience most recently as senior vice president and chief credit officer at Pentucket Bank. He holds a degree in Finance from Merrimack College. He is active in the community serving on the board of the Greater Haverhill Foundation, as well as several other volunteer initiatives.