Haverhill Updates Approach to Public Spaces, Asks Residents for Input Through Online Survey

As Haverhill updates its approach to its open and recreational spaces, Environmental Health Technician Robert E. Moore Jr. asks residents to share their thoughts via an online survey.

“To develop meaningful objectives, we need input from the public, for it’s the public’s needs we are trying to meet,” Moore wrote in an email to WHAV.

Public opinion will guide the city in its stewardship of all open spaces, including historic areas, hiking trails, bodies of water and parks, as well as buildings like the library, private recreational facilities and Haverhill High School’s pool. To gain access to state money for maintenance and improvements, Moore said the city must keep its Open Space and Recreation Plan up to date, a process that happens every seven years.

The plan has brought tangible upgrades to the city in the past. Moore pointed to a new playground at Plug Pond, which he said was built thanks to state money. He said another state grant enabled the purchase of parcels on Crystal Street and Parsonage Hill Road for conservation and passive recreation.

