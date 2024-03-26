Atkinson Congregational Church Plans Holy Week and Easter Services, Easter Egg Hunt

Atkinson Congregational Church continues Holy Week and Easter celebrations.

“Hope, gratitude and renewal—Holy Week can elevate these feelings in very personal ways. It’s one of the most meaningful times of the year,” said church Pastor Jim Thomas.

On Maundy Thursday, March 28, church deacons wll lead a short, inspirational program in the sanctuary to commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus with the apostles. For those joining online, viewers are advised to have bread and juice or wine ready as communion will be part of the service.

A contemplative, reflective Good Friday service at 2 p.m. will be led by Kim Ridley and Kim Busta, who will share their musical talents, in person at the church as well as livestreamed.

On Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday services take place at 6 and 10 a.m. Pastor Thomas will lead a brief, sunrise service in the church’s outdoor sanctuary, adjacent to the back parking lot and online. A second Easter service takes place during Sunday worship and includes special music and communion. After the service at the church, an Easter egg hunt will take place for children.