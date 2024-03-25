Haverhill’s Alexandra Smith Demonstrates Skills in Celebrating Women In Construction Event

(Additional photograph below.)

Alexandra Smith of Haverhill was recently sponsored by Milton CAT during a two-day Celebrating Women In Construction event that highlighted her equipment operator skills.

Smith joined 17 other women from across the United States and Brazil for the first-ever Caterpillar Celebrating Women In Construction event. The networking event and skills tests at Caterpillar’s Edward J. Rapp Customer and Training Center in Clayton, N.C. Smith has been operating equipment for more than 10 years.

“I started in the family business and I’ve recently ventured out on my own installing septic systems,” Smith told WHAV. “I’m learning how to design new systems—do the blueprints/plans—and how to evaluate existing systems.”

She added she is a founding board member of a nonprofit called Crew Collaborative that encourages the next generation to pursue a career in trades. She also serves on a new advisory board at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School’s for a new construction craft laborers program.

Beth Peace, Milton CAT vice president marketing said “The Celebrating Women In Construction event showcases our commitment to further the growth and development of women in the construction industry. We are so proud of Alexandra and look forward to seeing her show the world how invaluable women are in the construction industry.”

The skills tests demonstrate operators’ expertise with such equipment as the small wheel loader, compact track loader and small hydraulic excavator.

According to Caterpillar, the construction industry has an unprecedented amount of demand, and women are critical to the growth of its workforce. Though more women are joining the construction industry than ever before, they still make up a small portion of the workforce. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports approximately 14% of construction workers in 2022 were female.