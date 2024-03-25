Finegold Praises Senate Passage of ‘Revenge Porn’ Legislation; Bill Would Increase Penalties

Sen. Barry R. Finegold is hailing the state Senate’s passage of legislation that would criminalize the sharing of sexually explicit images or videos without consent and launch an educational program for adolescents to demonstrate the consequences of posting indecent visual depictions online.

The so-called “Revenge Porn” law unanimously passed the Massachusetts Senate last Thursday.

“Our digital reality is rapidly evolving, and I am proud to support this legislation that will help protect individuals from harm caused by the dissemination of illegal and inappropriate images online. It is critical that we recognize the growing number of ways individuals can be abused and coerced through online platforms, which is why I am grateful for the educational component that will ensure our youth understand the gravity of these actions from an early age,” said Finegold, whose district includes Haverhill and North Andover.

The bill increases the allowable fine for unlawful distribution of indecent images, proponents say, rein in coercive control of abusers.

A previous version of this bill passed the House of Representatives and must be reconciled before being sent to Gov. Maura Healey for her consideration.