41st Annual YWCA Tribute to Women Set to Honor 23 at Awards Lunch in May

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will honor 23 women during its annual Tribute to Women awards lunch this spring.

The 41st annual Tribute to Women honorees are Teri Almquist. Nancy Carace, Bria Day, Lisa Fabbri-Lopez, Jessica Gordon, Jeanette Isabella, Dee Jacobs O’Neil, Suzanne Korschun, Meaghan Lally-McGurl, Alvania Lopez, Eva Montibello, Eva Moscat, Carina Pappalardo, Janice Phillips, Alethea Raybeck, Susan Riccio, Maria Santos, Michelle Shea, Helen Sheehan, Diana Teel, Dawne Warren, Sarah Weiser and Antoinette Whitney.

“Every year this is one of our most exciting, inspiring, and empowering events,” YWCA CEO Susan Staples said in a release. “It is such a privilege to bring the community together to celebrate some of the most powerful and committed women in the Merrimack Valley.”

The annual Tribute to Women awards is slated for Thursday, May 16, from noon to 2 p.m., at Andover Country Club. Tickets are $100 each and available at ywcanema.org. The event is the YWCA’s major annual fundraiser and proceeds help support YWCA programs, which serve more than 15,000 community women and children annually across its seven sites.

Since 1983, the YWCA’s Tribute to Women awards lunch has recognized nearly 850 Merrimack Valley women leaders from all walks of life. Organizers say a hallmark of the event is that the women cover a broad spectrum of fields and industries, and their contributions are varied.