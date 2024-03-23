Mayor’s HOPE Task Force to Discuss Drug-Free Communities Grant, More This Week

The mayor’s Haverhill Overdose Prevention and Education—HOPE—Task Force meets this week to discuss, among other things, necessary steps to qualify for a grant from the federal Drug-Free Communities Support Program.

The Committee, headed by HOPE Program Director Charlie Manzi also plans to hear from Haverhill High School Athletic Director Thomas O’Brien on April school vacation resources.

The meeting takes place Wednesday, March 27, at 4 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., second floor, Haverhill.