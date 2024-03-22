Road Race on Sunday at HHS to Benefit Michelle Benedetti Scholarships

A 5K or 10-Mile Road Race to benefit Michelle Benedetti scholarships at Haverhill and North Andover High Schools takes place Sunday.

The 10-miler begins at 10, while the 5K starts at 10:30, Sunday, March 24, at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.

A t-shirt and race medal will be given to registered runners and there will be prizes for the top three finishers in each age bracket. There will also be raffle, swag for sale and an after party at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill.

Entry fees are $35 for the 5K and $45 for the 10-mile race and may be paid online at mishstrong.org.