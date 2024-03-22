Northern Essex Community College to Present ‘An Afternoon with Andre Dubus III’

New York Times Bestselling author and Haverhill native Andre Dubus III will be reading from his latest books, “Ghost Dogs: On Killers and Kin” and “Such Kindness,” during an upcoming talk at Northern Essex Community College.

Dubus speaks Tuesday, April 9, 12:30 p.m., at Northern Essex Community College Haverhill campus, C Building, Lecture Hall A, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill.

“An Afternoon with Andre Dubus III” is presented by Northern Essex Community College’s Writing Associate Degree program, Parnassus literary magazine and Liberal Arts Division.