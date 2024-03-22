MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair March 28 to Connect Job Seekers with Additional Employers

MakeIT Haverhill’s latest job fair showcases new offerings from such employers as Revise Energy, Anna Jaques Hospital, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, among many others.

Revise Energy is looking for weatherization technicians, canvassers and HVAC service technicians. Anna Jaques has job openings across all departments, including housekeeping, food services and clinical positions and Greater Lawrence Family Health Center seeks call center and patient services representatives, pharmacy techs in training, medical assistants, nurses and community health workers.

Other employers include Waystone Health & Human Services, Lawrence General Hospital, Penacook Place and Mary Immaculate, Opportunity Works, Whittier Health Network, Multicultural Home Care, Hilltop School and Amazon’s North Andover center.

The free job fair, which allows job seekers to meet with local employers and learn about available openings, takes place Thursday, March 28, from 4-6 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Translation assistance will be provided for Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers.