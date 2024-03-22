Haverhill, Other Merrimack Valley Communities to Use $50K State Grant to Protect River

Haverhill, Methuen and other member communities of the Merrimack Valley Stormwater Collaborative will use a $50,000 state grant to beef up monitoring of stormwater discharges and illegal releases into the Merrimack River.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection awarded the amount to the Merrimack Valley Stormwater Collaborative, comprised of the 15 communities of the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, to help communities meet the requirements of the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit and reduce pollution in stormwater discharges.

“These grants are incredibly important to ensure collaboration between cities and towns to manage the harmful pollutants that can get mixed in with our stormwater,” said state Rep. Andy X. Vargas, adding, “As we address the long-term problem of CSOs and more, this grant will allow Haverhill and the rest of the Merrimack Valley to update inspection program software, so that we can continue to keep our city’s water clean and safe.”

Similar accolades came from Sen. Barry R. Finegold and Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton.

Specifically, according to the state, “the grant will be used to transition and upgrade the region’s stormwater inspection program software. This program aids in stormwater asset management, illicit discharge detection and elimination and general stormwater system operation and maintenance.”

Communities are required to develop stormwater management programs that include public education and outreach, public participation, illicit discharge detection and elimination, management of construction site runoff, management of post-construction site runoff and good housekeeping measures to reduce pollution.