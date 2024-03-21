Haverhill Taking Applications for Youth Activities and Mental Health Fund Through April 12

For the third year in a row, Haverhill is accepting applications for its Youth Activities and Mental Health Fund.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, who helped launch the program in 2021 while serving as a city councilor, said $750,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money is earmarked for the program with $250,000 dedicated exclusively to mental health-specific programs. Speaking before city councilors last month, Barrett said federal money comes with many more strings attached than local funds.

“It is much more cumbersome. Even [for] the school department, who got a lot of the money last round, I believe [ARPA Manager Kathleen Lambert] has been chasing people down because you have to have the documentation so we don’t get the ding in the end that we have to pay the federal government back because we didn’t do something right.”

As WHAV first reported, Barrett and councilors acknowledged federal money runs out this year and the city is looking to continue the program operating with grants and other money.

The program was created in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the grant application, “The isolation and disconnections caused by the pandemic have led to learning losses, emotional distress and an increase in behavioral issues, substance abuse and clinical mental health episodes.”

The city seeks proposals to address the educational, social, physical well- being and mental health needs of Haverhill’s youth through educational options, socialization, enrichment and recreation activities, employment skills training and other youth development opportunities. Eligible applicants include Haverhill-based education providers, community-based organizations/non-profits, providers of mental health services, civic groups and the faith community.

The mayor’s office said in a statement Wednesday, “The city strongly encourages applications that will serve disadvantaged youth who traditionally lack access to activities and services due to economic barriers.”

Last year, the Youth Activity and Mental Health Fund provided grants for 45 programs to recipients such as the Haverhill School Department, Haverhill YMCA, Somebody Cares New England, Leaving the Streets Ministry, Creative Haverhill and Haverhill Boys & Girls Club.

Applications are due Friday, April 12, by 2 p.m., and must be completed online.Those with questions may email [email protected] or call 978-420-3618.