April Fools Fandango Costume Ball Set for March 29

Newly organized Spaghetti Factory is having its first April Fools Fandango Costume Ball featuring, what the group calls, a “fun and funky night of costumes, dancing and prizes.”

Spaghetti Factory is asking participants to develop their own costume themes and compete for prizes in such categories as best overall, most creative and most foolish. There will also be dancing to the music of DJ Lo.

The party takes place Friday, March 29, from 8-11 p.m., at AmVet’s 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. There is a $10 cover charge. Registration is through Eventbrite.