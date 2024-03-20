Secretary Hao to Speak During Merrimack Valley Chamber’s Spring Business Expo Lunch

To submit Business Bulletin announcements, click on image.Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao addresses business leaders during lunch at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Spring Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair.

Hao, who was appointed last year by Gov. Maura Healey, will join a local panel of area leaders.

The lunch takes place Wednesday, April 3, from noon- 1:15 p.m., at Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., off Routes 110-113, Haverhill. Attendance is $35 each for members or $50 for non-members and registration may be made online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.