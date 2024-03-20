Methuen Mayor Perry Plans Citywide Listening Tours, Starting Tonight

Methuen Mayor Neil Perry is launching, what he calls, his citywide listening tour starting tonight.

Perry and various departments heads will meet with residents to hear their concerns, ideas and expectations for the city as part of his “commitment to inclusivity, transparency and responsive governance.”

“I am excited to hear from residents and have an open dialogue with them about the challenges the city faces as well as areas of opportunity,” he said.

The first listening tour is tonight, March 20, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Borrelli’s Deli, 322 Merrimack St., Methuen. There is also one next week, Tuesday, March 26, 6:30-8 p.m., at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St., Methuen.

Other dates and locations will be announced.