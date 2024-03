The Haverhill Public Library plans a class free class this Saturday on the Basics of Microsoft Word.

In the introductory class, participants will learn how to create text-based documents, as well as how to complete simple actions like saving, opening and printing documents. It takes place Saturday, March 23, from 11 to 12:30 p.m., at the library computer lab, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

More information or how to register may be found at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.