Councilors Approve Eight Haverhill Apartments After Weighing Parking and Trash Removal Concerns

Haverhill city councilors last night greenlighted a plan to restore an historic downtown building with eight apartments on the upper two floors.

Representing developer Rob Landry of Four Points Property Management, attorney Robert D. Harb said plans for the Adams Building, 38-42 Washington St., include two affordable apartments and is allowed by right.

“The outside work will meet—and has met—historic district requirements. We’ve got the approval. Number two, all that work is inside an existing building and it will all meet code and will all meet all of the requirements of the city departments. It’s going to look much better outside because of the work they’re going to do,” Harb said.

The project did overcome objections over parking and trash storage led by Jered F. Stewart, president and CEO of Bethany Communities Services, which owns Phoenix Row elderly housing and offices behind the building. Stewart told councilors he already must pay to tow illegally parked cars and added foul-smelling trash is “not a pleasant experience.” He questioned whether future tenants would observe rules to park a block away as the developer has proposed.

“Because we know although residents who may live in these buildings will have a space elsewhere, the path of least resistance is often what people take,” he said.

Stewart added Bethany also pays for snow plowing on Phoenix Row as well as the city-owned Wall Street.

Harb noted plans to use eight leased parking spaces eight spaces with an initial term of five years at 27 Essex St. improves the existing situation where there are no spaces for existing commercial tenants in the building.

Landry noted there will be twice-weekly collections of trash from rolling “toters” lined up in a three-feet space against the back of the building. In response to an inquiry from Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski, Lowell architect Jay R. Mason said it might be possible to use basement space for temporary trash storage, but there the grading of the entrance might prevent the movement of barrels.

Harb said his client agreed to a suggestion by Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. and Community Development Division Director Andrew K. Herlihy, however, to strengthen language to better meet the state’s definition of affordable.

“That’s a requirement so that they will formally count. There are a couple of procedures the applicant needs to go through, but to simply say its affordable wouldn’t help the city and wouldn’t count towards 10%,” Harb said.

Harb explained while there are only two affordable apartments, it greatly helps the city move back under a state-designated threshold of 10% low-or moderate-income housing. He explained he learned the city needs only about five units to avert a developer qualifying under the comprehensive permit process to override certain local rules.

Before final approval, Councilors Lewandowksi and John A. Michitson won support for conditions requiring trash barrel cleaning and obeying easements along the private way as well as a variety of controls recommended by city department heads. Councilors voted 10-0 in favor with Councilor Shaun Toohey abstaining.