Area Legislators Honor Dominican Contributions, Recognize a Founder of Haverhill Latino Coalition

Merrimack Valley’s legislative delegation this week hosted Gov. Maura Healey, a number of honorees including a founder of the Haverhill Latino Coalition and others for the unveiling of a bust of Juan Pablo Duarte—known as the “Father of the Dominican Republic”—at the State House.

Sen. Pavel M. Payano, representing Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence, hosted the event along with Haverhill state Rep. Andy X. Vargas and Lawrence Reps. Frank Moran and Estela Reyes, Methuen Rep. Francisco Paulino, Salem Rep. Manny Cruz and Dr. Berta Isabel Jimenez president of the Duartiano Institute of Massachusetts. Officials presented citations to members of the Dominican community, including Haverhill’s Fermin De La Cruz, who embody the revolutionary spirit of Juan Pablo Duarte through their acts of public and community service.

Vargas nominated De La Cruz, calling him “an exemplary Dominican at home and abroad, and he embodies the best of Haverhill and the immigrant story. Through his work with the Latino Coalition, Haverhill is undoubtedly a better place.”

“Today, as we unveiled the bust of Juan Pablo Duarte at the State House, my colleagues and I paid tribute to the enduring spirit of liberty he embodied and celebrated the vibrant culture and contributions of the Dominican community in the Commonwealth,” said Payano.

The Duartiano Institute of Massachusetts loaned the intricately crafted bust to commemorate the emergence of Dominican elected officials across Massachusetts.

Payano presented his colleague and Second Assistant Majority Leader Moran with the Juan Pablo Duarte Legacy Award. Moran has served the communities of Lawrence and Andover on Beacon Hill for over 11 years and was described as a staunch ally for working-class families and the district he represents.

Besides Moran and De La Cruz, legislators also recognized Cesar Checo, a small business owner; Socrates De La Cruz, chair of the Lawrence Partnership; Jenny Garcia, founder of Ateneo Dominicano; Nestor and Johnny Grullon, founders of Voce; Stelvyn Mirabel, founder of Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts; and Dr. Berta Jimenez, founder of the Duarte Institute of Massachusetts.

The bust unveiling recognizes the cultural diversity and contributions of the Dominican community in Massachusetts.