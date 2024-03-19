Merrimack Valley Credit Union Celebrate 𝜋 Day with Pie

Merrimack Valley Credit Union celebrated Pi Day with members and the community by handing out individual Table Talk pies at its 19 retail branches and delivering pies to some of the credit union’s Select Employer Group partners.

Pi Day, first celebrated in 1988, honors the mathematical constant, 𝜋, commonly written as the numerals 3.14. The credit union joined in on the fun by ordering more than 3,100 assorted flavors of pies—the edible kind—and distributing them at retail branches. Members were welcomed with pie displays and were able to pick their favorite flavor of pie to take with them.

“Celebrating Pi Day with our members is something we look forward to each year,” says Mike Davis, the credit union’s community relations officer. “It is even more special to be able to spread joy to our SEG partners—including Waltham’s first responders—in their workplace who were not able to visit us in person.”

Merrimack Valley Credit Union’s Business Development team members delivered pies to several of the credit union’s Select Employer Group partners, including the MSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center, Prattville Machine, Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance, RTX, Massachusetts Sickle Cell Association and the City of Waltham’s fire department, police department and 911 dispatchers.