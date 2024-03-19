Haverhill SEPAC to Show How Kindergarten Readiness Helps as Far as High School

Research indicates kindergarten readiness can impact how successful a child is in high school.

Haverhill’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council’s annual Kindergarten Readiness program next Monday shows how kindergarten readiness can lead to greater academic success, lower dropout rates and better health and lifestyle habits. Haverhill William H. Moody School Principal Kristi-Lynn Kurczy discusses the importance of preparing for kindergarten at the in-person presentation.

Haverhill Promise and the Moody PTO will provide age-appropriate books on a first come, first serve basis with a preference to those families who sign up ahead of time. There is a limit of one book per family.

The presentation takes place Monday, March 25, from 6-7 p.m., at Moody School, 59 Margin St., Haverhill, Light refreshments will also be provided by the Moody PTO. Register at HaverhilSEPAC.com.