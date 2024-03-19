Haverhill Councilors to Try Again Hearing Proposal for 8 Apartments in Historic Downtown Building

Haverhill city councilors tonight will try again to hear a special permit petition that seeks to bring two affordable as well as six market rate apartments to an historic downtown Washington Street building.

Councilors planned to hear the proposal last month from Rob Landry of Four Points Property Management, but postponed consideration because Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski was absent. Attorney Robert D. Harb asked for the delay, saying the developer prefers the entire council be present for the vote, which requires eight of 11 members to say yes.

If a special permit is granted, eight, one-bedroom apartments would replace office space above two storefronts at the Adams Building at 38-42 Washington St. The property—a three-story, Italianate-style building constructed after the Great Fire of 1882—was for many years the home of the Rosen family’s Modern Paint and Hardware store.

Two apartments are to be set aside as affordable rental units to comply with the city’s Inclusionary Zoning ordinance, adopted last fall.

The first floor currently houses Wang’s Brothers Spirits and Le Posh Salon & Spa.

Because there is no adjacent parking, the developer proposes to lease eight spaces with an initial term of five years at 27 Essex St.

Councilors are also expected to place on file for the required two weeks two loan orders to replace boilers at two schools. One would authorize borrowing $2.4 million for the William H. Moody School on Margin Street, while the other allows $1.5 million for the Silver Hill School. Reimbursements are expected from the Massachusetts School Building Authority.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.