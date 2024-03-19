Groveland Secures Nearly $1 Million Federal Grant to Replace and Improve Water Mains

Groveland is receiving nearly $1 million from the federal government to pay for repairs and improvements to nearly century old water mains.

Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham and Water and Sewer Superintendent Colin Stokes said Monday in a joint statement that Congressman Seth Moulton helped win the infrastructure investment.

“This funding will play a pivotal role in modernizing our water distribution system and providing the town with increased access to better quality water,” said Oldham. “These necessary updates will provide many benefits to the community.”

Groveland Water received $959,752 to repair mains on Washington and Wood Streets and Balch Avenue. The statement said the water mains are “significantly undersized” and replacing them will “improve water quality and quantity and create another water line to the town’s nearest water tower.”

Moulton secured $13.5 million to disperse between 15 different community improvement projects in fiscal year 2024 regulations. Representatives are permitted under guidelines issued by the House Appropriations Committee to request funding for a limited number of community projects within their district.

Stokes also thanked Moulton and his regional Director Tom Arsenault as well as Oldham and other staff that helped pull the grant request together.