Buttonwoods Offers Saturday Talk on the Nation’s Second Ladies, Including Haverhill’s Abigail Adams

WHAV News Staff By |

A portrait of Abigail Adams from Rich Padova’s book, “Who Are They? A Look at Vice-Presidential Spouses from Abigail Adams to Karen Pence.”

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Buttonwoods Museum is celebrating Women’s History Month by telling behind-the-scenes stories of vice-presidential spouses, including Haverhill native Abigail Adams, at a free talk Saturday.

Northern Essex Community College Professor of History Rich Padova shares insights from his book “Who Are They? A Look at Vice-Presidential Spouses from Abigail Adams to Karen Pence” Saturday, March 23, 3 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

The museum says attendees will “discover the remarkable stories of these influential women, often overlooked in popular history despite their significant roles as second ladies.

Admission is free thanks to the support of the Cummings Foundation.

Comments are closed.