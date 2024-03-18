Pentucket Regional ‘High Performance Training’ Open to Area Students This Summer

Rock band practice, video game development and strength and agility training are among the summer program classes available to students both living in and outside of the Pentucket Regional School District.

Pentucket schools have opened registration for “High Performance Training,” focusing on both traditional sports and athletics, as well as digital technologies such as video production and computer programming. Classes start as early as June 11.

“Our goal is to develop programs that enable our students to acquire the skills that they need to pursue their interests and career aspirations,” Executive Director of Operations Jonathan Seymour said. “Team sports, strength and conditioning and even robotics and programming: it’s all there to cater to diverse interests.”

Students may register for individual training, focusing on either agility or strength, or for team training, which includes tennis, soccer, baseball, cheering, football, volleyball, basketball and field hockey.

All team sports will be led by a Pentucket varsity coach.

For more creative students, classes are available in 2D design involving drawing and painting; 3D design involving clay; and, in instrumental music, where students can play anything from guitar to beginner piano.

The robotics classes will teach students how to build a LEGO spike prime robot that can complete autonomous tasks, while the video production classes will guide them from storyboarding to editing and gaming classes will teach them how to create their own mods of popular video games.

Students may register online here.