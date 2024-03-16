Second Chance For Sight Plans Charity Social March 23

Second Chance For Sight, founded to empower individuals and families impacted by visual impairments caused by trauma, plans a fundraising social with dinner, live music and games.

The social takes place Saturday, March 23, from 5-10 p.m., at Wicked Axe, 721 S, Main St., Haverhill. General admission tickets are $80 each and includes music, dinner, axe throwing, golf simulator, darts, pool and Jenga. Separate admission includes all features plus entry for two into a Cornhole Tournament, featuring up to 25 teams, for $160. Sponsorships are also available for $250. Online ordering takes place at secondchanceforsight.com/event.

The nonprofit foundation was created following a horrific Haverhill attack in 2021 that left a woman with complete loss of vision in both eyes. Zachary Sindoni, whose mother-in-law was one of the attack victims, told Haverhill city councilors last year he learned agencies for the blind tend to focus on persons blind from birth or slowly losing their sight and not so much on those who are blinded overnight due to trauma. The foundation was created to help fill in that gap.