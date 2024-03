Plaistow, N.H., is inviting residents to a “Push In” and ribbon cutting ceremony as the town launches its new ambulance service.

The concept of a traditional “Push In” ceremony” dates back to horse-drawn engines which had to be manually pushed by into bays since horse won’t walk backward while moving cargo.

The ceremony, under the supervision of the Plaistow Fire Department, takes place Monday, March 18, at 5 p.m., at the Fitzgerald Safety Complex, 27 Elm St., Plaistow.