Author McIntyre to Speak in Haverhill on the War on Facts and Fighting Back

Lee McIntyre, author of “On Disinformation; How to Fight for Truth and Protect Democracy,” speaks in Haverhill on the same topic at an upcoming event by Greater Haverhill Indivisible.

The author speaks on how the war on facts began and how ordinary citizens can fight back. McIntyre is a research fellow at the Center for Philosophy and History of Science at Boston University and an instructor in Ethics at Harvard Extension School. He also has his doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Michigan. He is also well known for his most recent book “How To Talk To A Science Denier.”

The free talk takes place Saturday, April 6, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St., Haverhill.