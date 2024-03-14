Possible Haverhill Carjacking Victim, 20, in Critical Condition with Gunshot Wounds

A 20-year-old Lawrence man is reported in critical condition after, Haverhill police say, he was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon during a “possible carjacking” in Haverhill.

Haverhill police arrested 24-year-old Dexon Justabe of Methuen in connection with the incident, charging him with armed carjacking, assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and improper storge of a firearm. According to a press release from Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr., police said the shooting took place at Hampton Inn, 106 Bank Road, parallel to River Street, in Haverhill.

Police said it received an initial report just after 4 p.m. of a possible carjacking where a man suffered a “gunshot wound to his stomach.” On arrival, officers found the Lawrence man suffering from “multiple apparent gunshot wounds” and he was taken to an area hospital

Haverhill and State Police are investigating. They ask that anyone who may have any information to call Detective Matthew Marshall at 978-373-1212, ext. 1562.