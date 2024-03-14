Haverhill’s Tattersall Farm Plans Introduction to Backyard Beekeeping Program April 7

Tattersall Farm, 542 N. Broadway, Haverhill. (WHAV News photograph.)

Those interested in “Backyard Beekeeping” have an opportunity to learn when Frank Valadao of Soney Bees provides a demonstration at Haverhill’s Tattersall Farm.

Topics include how to find a good location for a hive, assemble it and install a package of bees or five-frame Nuc. Information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting the bees and preparing hives for winter will also be included.

Valadao is a local beekeeper and sells his products at 274 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill.

The demonstration takes place Sunday, April 7, at 1 p.m., rain or shine, at Tattersall Farm, 542 N. Broadway, Haverhill. Donations are welcomed.

