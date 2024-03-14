Family of Slain 21-Year-Old From Haverhill Seeks Online Donations to Help Pay for Funeral

Donations are being accepted on behalf of the family of the 21-year-old Haverhill man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning in North Andover.

Jaeby Ortiz Ruiz was allegedly shot and killed by 22-year-old Derick Moncion, also of Haverhill, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray. Moncion, listed on a Haverhill police arrest log as a resident of Hilldale Avenue, was arrested on a warrant Monday night, around 8:30.

“This has all came too soon and too fast. On (Sunday) we lost a real ghetto angel and one of the realest persons in our lives with his departure he left us all in a deep grieve and with an emptiness in our hearts,” wrote Ninoshka Ruiz on GoFundMe. “It breaks my family to have to make a go fund me to help raise money for my brother’s funeral. Anything helps. Please help us give my brother a beautiful forever resting spot.”

Ortiz Ruiz’ body was discovered by police in the area of Riverview Street in North Andover.

Moncion was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court, but details leading up to the killing were impounded by a judge. While a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, a grand jury is expected to consider indicting Moncion. Such a determination would move the case to Superior Court.